Azerbaijan's Zabukh has necessary social infrastructure - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Today 20 families of 88 people have moved to Zabukh village of Lachin district, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan Fuad Huseynov said, Trend reports.

After the eviction of Armenians who illegally settled in Zabukh village during the Armenian occupation, preparatory measures were taken for the return of the villagers.

"Construction works in Zabukh village started in February this year and were completed in August. At the initial stage, 223 modern private houses were built in Zabukh village, as well as all necessary social infrastructure was provided," Fuad Huseynov noted.

Departure of families to Zabukh is carried out in front of the school building in Gobupark-3 array built for internally displaced persons in Lokbatan.

According to the composition of families, 4 of them were provided with two-room apartments, 4 with three-room apartments, 8 with four-room apartments, 4 with five-room apartments. These families temporarily resided in Baku and Sumgayit cities, as well as Absheron district.