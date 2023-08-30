Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society may conduct needs assessment of Armenians in Karabakh

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society can assess the needs of Armenians in Karabakh, the President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, Novruz Aslan, said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

"This assessment can be carried out by specialists of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society if we are provided with access to the territory. I can do this assessment myself. We can involve our partners and foreign experts in this work. I don't see any problems here," Novruz Aslan said.

According to him, the key issue is building communication through dialogue.

"The most important thing is to demonstrate good will. The opinions of two or three people should not influence the population of Armenian origin in Khankendi. I believe that most of the population there is already tired of these processes, and they should demonstrate the principles of humanism to the whole world. If the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society came with good intentions, they should also treat it with respect and patience. We are not going to help anyone by force. This is a step forward, and everyone is obliged to welcome it, regardless of language, religion, race, or political affiliation. There are thoughts that if we have not received an appeal, why send help? Why should we expect an appeal? If it may be necessary, then we are taking this step," he said.

A convoy of humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh reached the Aghdam district on August 29. Currently, representatives of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society are negotiating with Russian peacekeepers regarding the humanitarian cargo.

The President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, Novruz Aslan, said that in the future, other necessary goods may be delivered to residents of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.

The remnants of the separatist regime in Karabakh, led by the Armenian authorities, have long been trying in various ways to convince the world community and international organizations that Azerbaijan, by establishing a border crossing point on the Lachin road, is allegedly keeping the Armenian residents of Karabakh under "blockade", has created a "humanitarian crisis situation" for them, and that the Armenians are allegedly facing "food shortages". Armenia, which continues to manipulate the existence of an alleged "tense humanitarian situation" and "blockade" in the region, is hindering the peace process instead of following through on the agreements reached to resolve issues related to the use of the Lachin road and other alternative roads to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region.

The Azerbaijani side once again demonstrates a humanistic approach and sends humanitarian aid to citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.