Prosecutor Generals of foreign countries visit Azerbaijan's Shusha and Fuzuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The delegations visiting Azerbaijan to attend the 33rd meeting of the Coordination Council of General Prosecutors of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the 4th meeting of the Prosecutors General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states have visited Shusha and Fuzuli districts, Trend reports.

The delegation included Prosecutors General of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Nigmatilla Yuldashev, Berik Asylov and Zulushev Toktoralyevich, delegations led by Deputy Prosecutor General of Turkmenistan Allanazar Nyazliyev, as well as Deputy Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Jandos Asanov and representative of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States Igor Malashevich.

The participants visited the Jidir Duzu plain, the Ashagi and Yukhari Govhar Agha mosques, the Castle Walls, the Ganja Gates, and a number of other historical and cultural landmarks in Shusha city. They familiarized themselves with the restoration and construction projects being carried out in Azerbaijan’s cultural capital.

The delegations also visited Shusha city center square, where the shot statues of Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibeyli are located. They were informed that the statues that were taken from Armenia and brought to Azerbaijan at the initiative of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, and returned to their original places after the liberation of Shusha from occupation at the initiative of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev are symbols of the country’s historic Victory and Great Return.

The visitors viewed the "Heydar Aliyev and Karabakh" exhibition in the Heydar Aliyev Foundation-restored Creative Center, which featured rare photographs, records, and video footage of the Great Leader's contributions to Karabakh's social, economic, political, and cultural development.

The guests said they were deeply impressed by the reconstruction works, large-scale projects, including newly built residential areas and other social purpose objects, and the fact that the head of state attaches great importance to the construction work. They also visited the secondary school No. 1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek built by the brotherly country of Uzbekistan in the city Fuzuli.