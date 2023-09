BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. On September 19, at about 04:00, the police received information that a truck was blown up by an anti-tank mine in the Khojavend region of Azerbaijan, The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As a result of the explosion of a Hovo truck belonging to Azeravtoyol OJSC on a mine, the driver and passenger died on the spot.

An investigation is underway.