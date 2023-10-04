Albayrak Group and Trend News Agency to hold exhibition on calligraphy in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The exhibition "Xətt Sənəti" (Art of Calligraphy) organized by Albayrak Group and Trend News Agency will be opened at the National Museum of Arts of Azerbaijan on October 5 at 19:00 (GMT+4), Trend Life reports.

The exhibition dedicated to the art of calligraphy will feature more than forty works. Along with official representatives of Türkiye in Azerbaijan, the event will be attended by General Director of ALBAYRAK Media Sales and Marketing Abdullah Hanonu, ALBAYRAK Group Corporate Communications Coordinator Esad Sivri, members of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, and representatives of the public and creative intelligence.

During the exhibition, information on the art of calligraphy as well as translations of works into Azerbaijani will be presented to the participants. Famous musician and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Ilham Najafov, will perform spiritual compositions at the exhibition.

The art of calligraphy, which is part of the rich cultural heritage of the Islamic civilization, has retained its unique place among traditional arts from the past to the present day. ALBAYRAK Group continues to unite master calligraphers and young art lovers by presenting such works all over the world every year.

The exhibition will be held until October 15.