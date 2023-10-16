Nar offers special discount for new subscribers: FULL 6 for half price!

Now new subscribers can get FULL 6, one of most popular plans offered by Nar, for half price. You can get a 50% discount just by paying the subscription fee of 6 months when joining the tariff plan for 1 year.

Also, those who prefer to subscribe for 3 and 6 months will take advantage of the discount and save 30% and 40%, respectively on their intended expenses.

The special discounted FULL 6 tariff offers subscribers 120 minutes of call, 600 MB of internet and additionally 1GB of internet traffic for social networking. To join the tariff, simply get a new number at the sales and service points of Nar.

The balance of the bonuses provided within the discounted FULL 6 tariff, as in all other FULL tariffs, is carried forward to the following months. More information about FULL 6 is available at nar.az/full-6/

