Turkic.World media platform, Youth Education Support Public Association sign MoU (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The first unified media platform of Turkic-speaking countries Turkic.World and the Youth Education Support Public Association have signed a memorandum of partnership, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Rufiz Hafizoglu, deputy director of Trend International Information Agency, and Aynura Salmanli, chairperson of the Youth Education Support Public Association.

According to the memorandum, the media platform Turkic.World became the official media partner of the Youth Education Support Public Association.

Rufiz Hafizoglu informed about the activities of the media platform and emphasized that the Turkic.World media platform highly appreciates the cooperation with the Youth Education Support Public Association and is ready for further cooperation in various spheres.

He noted that the media platform is also interested in acknowledging talented youth.

Chairperson of the Youth Education Support Public Association Aynura Salmanli noted that young people are currently showing great interest in the media and press. Young people are not aware of the process of covering any information on social media. She believes it would be useful for them to receive detailed information in this field, and conduct joint trainings, and workshops in this field together with Turkic.World media platform. Salmanli also mentioned the possibility of cooperation with the Turkic.World media platform within the framework of the Intern Academy project implemented in partnership with the Association, so that young people interested in journalism could take advantage of the opportunity.

Meanwhile, the Youth Education Support Public Association was registered with the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan on August 30, 2012, and is a leader in the support of youth policy, and steps taken in this field. The NGO implements numerous projects in various directions, which play an important role in the youth sector.

To note, during the past period, the Turkic.World media platform was presented at the Turkic Council Media Forum in Istanbul in 2021 and became the official media partner of the 25th International Business Forum (IBF) organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency and the Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Association of Turkey (MÜSİAD). At the same time, Turkic.World acted as the official media partner of the Aerospace and Technology Festival Teknofest -2022

The exhibition "Xətt Sənəti" (Art of Calligraphy) organized by the Türkiye's company Albayrak Group and Trend News Agency was held at the National Museum of Arts of Azerbaijan on October 6, 2023, with the support of Turkic.World and Alport Baku.

In addition, the media platform was a partner of various events held in the country. Thus, on December 11, Turkic.World was selected as the official media partner of the Food and Agriculture Forum held in Baku MÜSİAD Azerbaijan.

Besides, the Turkic.World media project signed a memorandum of partnership with Istanbul Commercial University, Turkish Balykesir University, Azerbaijan Theology Institute, and Turkish Human Rights and Freedoms Humanitarian Aid Foundation (İHH).

The opening ceremony of the central office of the Turkic.World media platform, a joint project of Trend International Information Agency and Albayrak Media Group of Türkiye, was held on July 24 last year.

