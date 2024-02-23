Azerbaijan possesses great experience in organizing sporting events - Algerian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijan has great experience in organizing sporting events, Algerian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abdelouahab Osmane during the visit World Cup competition at the National Gymnastics Arena, told reporters, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that he visited the Gymnastics Arena to meet and support his country's national team.

"I am very pleased with the way the competitions are organized. The National Gymnastics Arena is a wonderful sports complex. There are many opportunities for sports and international events in Azerbaijan," the diplomat emphasized.

The Algerian ambassador to Azerbaijan also noted that his favorite sport is soccer.

"I congratulate Qarabag FC on reaching the 1/8 finals of the Europa League," he added.

Meanwhile, the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 23-25. 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the competition.

The World Cup stage in Baku is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Olympic Games for gymnasts competing in the individual trampoline program.

Azerbaijan is represented by Seljan Makhsudova in the women's trampoline competition, and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizade, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in tumbling competitions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel