Azerbaijan hosts second day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup competitions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the second day of the FIG World Cup competitions in artistic gymnastics, Trend reports.

Today representatives of men's artistic gymnastics will perform exercises on the gymnastic pommel horse, bar, as well as vault, and representatives of women's artistic gymnastics - floor exercises and exercises on the balance beam.

On the second day of the men's artistic gymnastics competition, Azerbaijan is represented by Ivan Tikhonov (pommel horse, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzada (pommel horse, parallel bars), Mansum Safarov (horizontal bar, floor exercises), and Nazanin Teymurova (vault, balance beam, floor exercises) in women's artistic gymnastics.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.

The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games. After the competition, ten sets of awards will be bestowed. Additionally, the gymnasts achieving the highest performance scores will be honored with the AGF Trophy.

Photo - Zaur Mustafayev

