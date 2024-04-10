Swiss national team performs stronger than expected - Azerbaijani athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The Swiss national team played stronger than expected, Azerbaijani women's national soccer team player Mane Mollayeva said, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Azerbaijan's women's national soccer team lost to Switzerland 0:4 at home in the second round of the qualifying round of the European Championship.

Commenting on the match, Mollayeva noted that the opponents are the leaders of the group, which already speaks of their strength, as well as the hosts of the European Championship.

According to her, the moments generated by the opponent at the gates of Azerbaijani sportswomen soon led to success (at 10 minutes, the Swiss team took the lead in the account, having distinguished itself with a penalty-editor's note).

"We did everything we could. We fought to change the game. However, the opponent has very good players. That's why our game failed. We need to prepare better for the next matches," she emphasized.

Mollayeva also mentioned that the Swiss women's game exceeded her expectations.

"Honestly speaking, the Swiss women played stronger than I expected. However, this game was a great opportunity to gain experience. In the fight against such opponents, mistakes are seen better. So, we can correct them and prepare for the next games.

If we compare the Swiss team with the Hungarian team, the Hungarians made more mistakes than the Swiss team. The players of the latter were better at passing and skilled at getting out of situations. There is a big difference between these two teams," Mollayeva said.

She also noted that the next matches against the Türkiye's national team will be very difficult.

"A day ago, the Turkish national team beat Hungary with a score of 2:1. They are playing very well. For this reason, a very interesting and intense meeting with them awaits us. But I believe in my team. We always fight on the field. We always fight in matches for maximum points. I believe that in these games we can get as many points as we want," she added.

