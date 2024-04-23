Heydar Aliyev International Airport: the path to development

On April 23, 2014, the new terminal of Heydar Aliyev International Airport received its first guests. This was an important step in the development of the country's civil aviation, opening up new opportunities and creating more comfortable conditions for passengers.

Baku Airport, with two runways, 89 aircraft stands and the ability to handle more than 20 flights per hour, is one of the few airports capable of handling the largest aircraft in the world.

Over 10 years, the capital's airport served more than 36 million passengers. The total capacity of Baku Airport is 9 million people per year; more than 15 thousand passengers pass through here every day and over 130 flights operate. Last year alone, the airport served 5.8 million passengers, which exceeded by 23.5% the results of 2019, which was considered a record year for global aviation. Every year, the role of Heydar Aliyev International Airport as a transit hub is also increasing. In 2023, the number of transit passengers increased by 142% and reached 162 thousand people.

In recent years, a number of infrastructure projects have been implemented and innovative solutions have been successfully introduced to meet growing passenger traffic and improve the travel experience. In addition, every year in the history of Baku Airport has been remembered for achievements confirming its status as the leading airport in the region. 2024 was no exception, this year Heydar Aliyev International Airport won the Skytrax World Airport Awards for the seventh time in the categories “Best Airport in Central Asia/CIS” and for the third time “Best Airport Staff in Central Asia/CIS”.

Thus, today Heydar Aliyev International Airport is developing confidently and is trying to meet the needs and expectations of all its passengers, making their travel comfortable and safe. The capital's airport, acting as one of the main players in the aviation industry, strives to become one of the most modern airports not only in the region, but also in the world.