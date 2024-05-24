Azerbaijan sets new terms for tobacco products importers' registration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan sets terms for the registration of business entities importing tobacco products, Trend reports.

The matter was addressed during today's session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan through an amendment to the "Tobacco and Tobacco Products" law.

The amendment outlines the following conditions:

- A requirement for tobacco product production activity to be carried out within the territory of Azerbaijan for a minimum of one year;

- The absence of overdue obligations on taxes and other mandatory payments in Azerbaijan, along with the absence of a current determination as a risky taxpayer according to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- The possession of documentation confirming ownership, usage, or leasing rights of the premises where entrepreneurial activities are conducted, duly registered with tax authorities if the entrepreneurship's scope involves economic activities;

- The cancellation of registration for business entities engaged in tobacco product imports in the event of violating registration conditions stipulated by this Law, except in instances where they hold no overdue obligations on taxes and other obligatory payments in the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as under circumstances specified in Article 26.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Licenses and Permits."

After discussion, the amendment was put to vote and adopted in the third reading.

