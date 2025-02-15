Trampoline and tumbling championship heats up in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The 9th Azerbaijan Trampoline Championship, the 21st National Championship, and the Baku Tumbling Championship continue at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

The athletes are competing for prize places in various age categories at the competitions.

In the trampoline jumping competition, athletes are performing in individual and synchronized programs in the following age categories: toddlers (2016-2018), children (2013-2015), pre-juniors (2011-2012), juniors (2009-2010), and adults (2008 and older).

Meanwhile, in the tumbling competition, athletes are competing in individual and synchronized programs among toddlers (2016-2018), children (2013-2015), pre-juniors (2011-2012), juniors (2009-2010), and adults (2008 and older).

Winners will be determined based on the total score of two performances during the qualification stage.

