Azerbaijan may tighten requirements on managing construction waste

Azerbaijan plans to tighten requirements regarding design, construction, reconstruction, conservation and dismantling of buildings, structures, structures and other objects, Trend reports.

New additions are expected will be included into the law on industrial and household waste.

According to the amendments, when assessing the environmental impact on the enterprises for the disposal and processing of safe and hazardous waste, as well as designing structures and landfills for this purpose, an appropriate document must be drawn up, which must also pass the state expertise.

If the facilities as residential buildings, as well as enterprises, buildings, structures, structures and other structures during the operation of which waste is generated, provided in the third part of this article, comply with environmental requirements for environmental impact indicators, a document for assessing environmental impact during the reconstruction of these facilities or the replacement of their structures and equipment is not required.

However, the documents (limits of permissible waste, limits of permissible wastewater, environmental port), issued by these structures as defined by the relevant executive authority, taking into account the requirements of normative-legal acts and technical normative legal acts in the field of environmental protection, are being amended.

If the conditions of use of the mentioned facilities do not meet the environmental requirements for environmental impact indicators, or in the case of application of technologies and technological methods other than those provided for in the initial draft, it is necessary to re-evaluate the environmental impact of these activities.

If transboundary impact is identified during the environmental impact assessment of the facilities provided for in the article, the issues of transboundary impact assessment in connection with these facilities is resolved in accordance with international treaties.