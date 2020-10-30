Missile attacks on Barda by Armenian Armed Forces heavily damage local business entities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s Barda city by Armenian Armed Forces heavily damaged the local business entities, Trend reports citing the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

The Agency Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, Chief of the State Tax Service’s Main Department, Tax Ombudsman Elchin Mammadov and responsible employees of both the structures arrived in the city to examine the damage.

At the meeting with the entrepreneurs, it was noted that as a result of the missile attacks on Barda by Armenian Armed Forces on October 28, according to preliminary information, nearly 30 business entities operating in the spheres of trade, catering and services were damaged.

It was also emphasized that as a result of the military aggression against Barda by Armenia, entrepreneurs were also killed.

In general, the agency received information about damage to almost 300 business entities in the areas of animal husbandry, crop production, trade, catering and production. The damage claims are mainly received from 9 cities and districts: the cities of Ganja and Naftalan, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Tartar, Beylagan, Barda, Jabrayil and Aghjabadi districts.

As a result of the shelling of both the front-line territories and cities and regions far from this zone by the Armenian Armed Forces, the activities of business entities were either terminated or suffered heavy financial losses.

According to preliminary estimates, the damage caused to entrepreneurs amounted to millions of manat.

The agency continues to collect and process information and clarify the damage on the spot in order to establish the damage caused to business entities in connection with the military provocation of Armenia.

On October 28, 2020, at about 13:00 (GMT +4), Armenian Armed Forces fired two 300 mm 9M525 type missiles with a 9N235 cluster warhead containing 72 fragmentation combat elements (totally 144) from the Smerch multiple launch missile system on the busy area of ​​Barda city. As a result, 21 people, including 5 women, were killed, and 70 people, including 8 children and 15 women, received injuries of varying severity.

Besides, more than 30 civilian facilities, more than 20 private houses and 22 vehicles were also heavily damaged from the missile attacks.

Since September 27, 91 civilians were killed and 400 were wounded as a result of shelling of Azerbaijani settlements from Armenian shellings.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.