Azerbaijan, Russia discuss issues of economic co-op

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov discussed with Russian Ambassador Mikhail Bocharnikov ways to overcome certain difficulties that have arisen recently in the export of agricultural products to Russia, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

In the course of the discussions, Jabbarov noted that Russia is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan, ranks first in non-oil exports.

The minister also emphasized successful cooperation in agriculture, industrial, transport-transit, investment, tourism, and other spheres, adding that there is a large potential for developing ties.

For his part, the ambassador noted the high level of political relations between the countries, shared his views on the directions for expanding economic cooperation.

Emphasizing the victory of the valiant Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the Patriotic War, Jabbarov noted that Russia's efforts in resolving the conflict were highly appreciated.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation with the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, the participation of Russian companies in projects to be implemented in the liberated territories, the organization of the next Azerbaijan-Russian interregional forum.