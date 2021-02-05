Block train carrying new types of cargo from Turkey arrives at Port of Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

A 42-container block train carrying new types of cargo and mining products from Turkey to China has arrived at Port of Baku, ADY Container LLC, subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend.

The train from Ankara, Turkey to Xi’an city is a new logistics product presented in joint-venture by ADY Container LLC and its partners in Turkey, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

The next Turkish export train consisting of 40-foot containers, which has travelled to Baku port via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, will be sent to the Kazakh port of Aktau by “Beket Ata” feeder ship.

The operators are members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Consortium – ADY Container (Azerbaijan), Pasifik Eurasia Logistics (Turkey), GR Logistics (Georgia) and KTZ Express (Kazakhstan).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev