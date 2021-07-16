Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry talks data on sunflower planting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

Sunflower has been planted in Azerbaijan this year on about 11,000 hectares, Head of the country’s Agriculture Ministry Inam Karimov said during a meeting with farmers engaged in planting sunflower seeds before the harvest season, a source in the ministry told Trend.

At the meeting held in the village of Aliushaghy, Samukh district, Karimov noted that the sunflower harvest will begin in late July - early August.

The meeting participants exchanged opinions on the preparation process for harvesting and selling the crop, measures to protect plants in the fields, and watering issues.

The participants said that an average of 22.4 centners of crops was harvested from the fields last year, and as a result of proper agronomic measures this year the average yield is expected to be higher.

Majority of sunflower crops falls on the Ganja-Gazakh economic region.