Central Bank talks Azerbaijan's anti-crisis program implemented in 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The anti-crisis program, developed under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, prevented the recession in the economy in 2020, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said on Nov. 16 during the discussion of the Azerbaijani draft state budget for 2022 at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.
Rustamov added that this program contributed to the economic growth in 2021.
"The growth has been observed in all spheres this year, except for the construction sector," chairman said.
