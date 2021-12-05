VISA open to co-op with all key players in Azerbaijan’s transport sector (Exclusive)

5 December 2021
VISA open to co-op with all key players in Azerbaijan's transport sector (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

VISA is open to cooperation with all key players in the transport sector of Azerbaijan for the development of joint projects, vice president and regional manager of VISA in Central Asia and Azerbaijan Kristina Dorosh told Trend.

According to Dorosh, the transport sector of Azerbaijan is one of the important sectors for promoting VISA projects in this country.

"Almost all people use transport, fast and secure payment allows you to get comfortable in public urban transport and suburban trains. In addition, the work of transport operators is significantly optimized with the launch of accepting payments by bank cards. All these cash flows that go in the form of cash are difficult to manage. Transport operators are able to significantly optimize their internal processes and provide better services," she said.

She also noted that transport is very significant for the development of contactless payments.

"Those people who have not used contactless payments before will be convinced of how simple, understandable and convenient it is, having paid their fares once. This habit will spread to other industries, people will continue to use cards for payments and other services," Dorosh noted.

VISA's vice president and regional manager for Central Asia and Azerbaijan stressed that the launch of transport projects increases the use of contactless payments at other payment points by 18 percent.

"In our opinion, this is very important, the more we note the introduction of contactless payments in the country, the more transparent the state's economy becomes. VISA's work, starting with contactless payments, continuing with transport and other projects, is very significant," she said.

Speaking about the plans, Dorosh noted that the company's role is to advise and provide the country's transport operators with the necessary technologies and solutions that they can use to develop the transport system.

"VISA is open to cooperation with all key market players in this direction to continue the development of transport projects not only on the railways but also on other modes of transport in Azerbaijan. We are pleased to contribute to the concept of a smart city in Baku. Opportunities for contactless payment in transport and other places are part of this project," Dorosh said.

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev

