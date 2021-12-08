Main goal of Google Pay - to ease payment possibility for users, says head of operations strategy

Economy 8 December 2021 16:34 (UTC+04:00)
Main goal of Google Pay - to ease payment possibility for users, says head of operations strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

The main goal of Google Pay is to make payments easier for its users regardless of location, head of the company’s operations strategy Can Avunduk said on Dec. 8 at the 5th International Banking Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Will be updated

All news