Azerbaijan shares data on number of hotels with star rating
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11
By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:
The number of hotels in Azerbaijan with a star rating has reached 21, the Azerbaijan Hotel Association informed Trend.
The process of giving a star rating to hotels continues in Azerbaijan.
Currently, 14 hotels in Azerbaijan have five "stars", six hotels – four, and one hotel – three "stars", said the association.
According to the amendment made to the Law "About Tourism", if the hotels operate without establishing a star rating, they will be fined. Thus, every hotel functioning on the territory of Azerbaijan must be rated with stars within six months from the start of work.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan president approves law exempting import of means for mine clearing of liberated areas from customs duties
Azerbaijan supports soonest normalization of situation and restoration of rule of law in Kazakhstan – FM
Iranian, Azerbaijani private sectors should work jointly - newly appointed Governor of East Azerbaijan