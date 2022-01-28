Central Bank discloses Azerbaijan's possible current account balance in 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijan's current account balance may reach 10 percent of GDP in 2022, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press conference, Trend reports.
Rustamov stressed that this will be possible if the price of a barrel of oil on the world market averages $70.
“If the oil price reaches $50, then the current account balance will be about four percent of GDP,” Rustamov said.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Military reforms, increasing of combat capability of troops to be priority in 2022 – Azerbaijani defense minister
New opportunities for co-op appeared in region after end of conflict between Armenia, Azerbaijan – President Ilham Aliyev
Integration of arable land at Azerbaijani liberated territories into national crop rotation to improve food security - FAO (Exclusive)
We will solve everything through negotiations, peacefully - Kyrgyz president about conflict on border with Tajikistan
Croatian companies preliminary talks on investment opportunities in Azerbaijani liberated territories - ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO)
Tajikistan pulls heavy equipment to the border - State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan
Chairman of Azerbaijan's National Television and Radio Council talks details of switching to HD format (Exclusive)