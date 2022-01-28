Central Bank discloses Azerbaijan's possible current account balance in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's current account balance may reach 10 percent of GDP in 2022, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Rustamov stressed that this will be possible if the price of a barrel of oil on the world market averages $70.

“If the oil price reaches $50, then the current account balance will be about four percent of GDP,” Rustamov said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev