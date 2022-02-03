Number of Azerbaijan-Hungary flights may be increased - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The number of flights between Azerbaijan and Hungary may be increased, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Baku, Trend reports.
Bayramov added that the issue of increasing the number of flights between the two countries was also discussed at the meeting with his Hungarian counterpart on Feb. 3.
“Some 46 agreements have been signed between Azerbaijan and Hungary and 13 more documents are expected to be signed,” the Azerbaijani minister said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Hungarian employees ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Peter Szijjarto
Bulgaria believes IGB to enter into commercial operation from beginning of 2H2022 – minister (Exclusive)
Southern Gas Corridor to transform Bulgaria into major part of infrastructure for gas supply from alternative sources – minister (Exclusive)
Black Sea can be area of interest for supplying Southern Gas Corridor – Romanian minister (Exclusive)
SOCAR could analyze multiple opportunities to expand its fields of activity in Romania – minister (Exclusive)
Romania, Azerbaijan can design energy projects mutually beneficial to support economic dev’t – minister (Exclusive)
Southern Gas Corridor gained new opportunities of dev’t with growing interest of many states – Romanian minister (Exclusive)
Romania to offer its transport infrastructure to plan for Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion (Exclusive)