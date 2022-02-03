Number of Azerbaijan-Hungary flights may be increased - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The number of flights between Azerbaijan and Hungary may be increased, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Baku, Trend reports.

Bayramov added that the issue of increasing the number of flights between the two countries was also discussed at the meeting with his Hungarian counterpart on Feb. 3.

“Some 46 agreements have been signed between Azerbaijan and Hungary and 13 more documents are expected to be signed,” the Azerbaijani minister said.