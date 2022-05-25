Azerbaijan's finance minister talks country's successes in socio-economic sphere

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Last year was a successful year for Azerbaijan from a socio-economic point of view, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said during a discussion of the bill "On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021" at a meeting of Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising Committee of Azerbaijan’s Parliament (Milli Majlis), on May 25, Trend reports.

According to the minister, a large-scale vaccination against the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the gradual lifting of restrictions related to the pandemic as a result of targeted measures during this period.

Minister Sharifov also noted that the rise in oil prices on world markets helped the Azerbaijani economy to recover faster than expected.