Cabinet of Ministers discusses expansion of Azerbaijan's transit opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. A meeting was held to develop the existing transit capabilities of Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov on June 9, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting was attended by persons responsible for various areas, and heads of relevant ministries and state companies.

The participants analyzed the current situation and forecasts in the field of international cargo transportation, discussed legal, administrative and technical issues on expanding the country's throughput capacity for all categories of cargo, as well as increasing economic efficiency in the field of cargo transportation.

Besides, specific instructions were given to the relevant structures.