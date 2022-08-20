Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
August 8
|
1.7
|
August 15
|
1.7
|
August 9
|
1.7
|
August 16
|
1.7
|
August 10
|
1.7
|
August 17
|
1.7
|
August 11
|
1.7
|
August 18
|
1.7
|
August 12
|
1.7
|
August 19
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0297 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0123 and amounted to 1.7283 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
August 8
|
1.7316
|
August 15
|
1.7426
|
August 9
|
1.7329
|
August 16
|
1.7269
|
August 10
|
1.7365
|
August 17
|
1.7309
|
August 11
|
1.748
|
August 18
|
1.7284
|
August 12
|
1.754
|
August 19
|
1.7129
|
Average weekly
|
1.7406
|
Average weekly
|
1.7283
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0279 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
August 8
|
0.0278
|
August 15
|
0.0277
|
August 9
|
0.0275
|
August 16
|
0.0277
|
August 10
|
0.0278
|
August 17
|
0.0278
|
August 11
|
0.0278
|
August 18
|
0.0281
|
August 12
|
0.0279
|
August 19
|
0.0283
|
Average weekly
|
0.0278
|
Average weekly
|
0.0279
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0007 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and totaled 0.0946 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
August 8
|
0.0948
|
August 15
|
0.0947
|
August 9
|
0.0947
|
August 16
|
0.0947
|
August 10
|
0.0949
|
August 17
|
0.0947
|
August 11
|
0.0951
|
August 18
|
0.0947
|
August 12
|
0.0947
|
August 19
|
0.094
|
Average weekly
|
0.0948
|
Average weekly
|
0.0946