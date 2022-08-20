...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 20 August 2022 14:13 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

August 8

1.7

August 15

1.7

August 9

1.7

August 16

1.7

August 10

1.7

August 17

1.7

August 11

1.7

August 18

1.7

August 12

1.7

August 19

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0297 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0123 and amounted to 1.7283 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

August 8

1.7316

August 15

1.7426

August 9

1.7329

August 16

1.7269

August 10

1.7365

August 17

1.7309

August 11

1.748

August 18

1.7284

August 12

1.754

August 19

1.7129

Average weekly

1.7406

Average weekly

1.7283

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0279 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

August 8

0.0278

August 15

0.0277

August 9

0.0275

August 16

0.0277

August 10

0.0278

August 17

0.0278

August 11

0.0278

August 18

0.0281

August 12

0.0279

August 19

0.0283

Average weekly

0.0278

Average weekly

0.0279

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0007 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and totaled 0.0946 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

August 8

0.0948

August 15

0.0947

August 9

0.0947

August 16

0.0947

August 10

0.0949

August 17

0.0947

August 11

0.0951

August 18

0.0947

August 12

0.0947

August 19

0.094

Average weekly

0.0948

Average weekly

0.0946
