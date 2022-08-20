Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate August 8 1.7 August 15 1.7 August 9 1.7 August 16 1.7 August 10 1.7 August 17 1.7 August 11 1.7 August 18 1.7 August 12 1.7 August 19 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0297 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0123 and amounted to 1.7283 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate August 8 1.7316 August 15 1.7426 August 9 1.7329 August 16 1.7269 August 10 1.7365 August 17 1.7309 August 11 1.748 August 18 1.7284 August 12 1.754 August 19 1.7129 Average weekly 1.7406 Average weekly 1.7283

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0279 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate August 8 0.0278 August 15 0.0277 August 9 0.0275 August 16 0.0277 August 10 0.0278 August 17 0.0278 August 11 0.0278 August 18 0.0281 August 12 0.0279 August 19 0.0283 Average weekly 0.0278 Average weekly 0.0279

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0007 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and totaled 0.0946 manat.