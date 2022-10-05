Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan and Russia discuss expansions of trade relations (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 5 October 2022 17:52 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Russia discuss expansions of trade relations (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Reshetnikov discuss commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We discussed the expansion of the trade relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, establishment of clusters within the framework of the economic cooperation, holding off the Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum, as well as the promotion of the partnership on economic zones," he said.

Azerbaijan and Russia discuss expansions of trade relations (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Russia discuss expansions of trade relations (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Russia discuss expansions of trade relations (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Russia discuss expansions of trade relations (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Russia discuss expansions of trade relations (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Russia discuss expansions of trade relations (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more