Azerbaijan and Russia discuss expansions of trade relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Reshetnikov discuss commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We discussed the expansion of the trade relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, establishment of clusters within the framework of the economic cooperation, holding off the Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum, as well as the promotion of the partnership on economic zones," he said.