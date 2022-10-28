Azerbaijani minister discloses production growth in industrial zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The production of goods in industrial zones increased by 41.5 percent from January through September 2022 compared to the same period the previous year, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov's Twitter account.

He said that in value terms this indicator reached 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion).

"The export of the produced goods increased by 55.3 percent and equaled to 846.1 million manat ($497.7 million). The special share of industrial zones in the manufacturing of non-oil products was 16.6 percent and 33.3 percent in export," Jabbarov informed.

He noted that so far, products worth over 8 billion manat ($4.7 billion) have been manufactured in industrial zones, whilst goods worth 2.6 billion manat ($1.5 billion) have been exported.