Azerbaijan joins several global initiatives to reduce air emissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan has joined a number of global initiatives to reduce air emissions, Chairman of the Caspian Hydrogen Development Group Teymur Abbasov said at an event on ‘Green hydrogen and renewable energy’ on November 29 in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has historically been a producer of oil and gas, and the country has great potential for the production of green energy," Abbasov said.

According to him, the Caspian Hydrogen Development Group focuses on renewable energy projects, in particular, hydrogen production.

"The project in Garadagh will help us generate more renewable energy, which we can use in a number of industries, such as industry, transport, and agriculture," added the group’s head.