Azerbaijan reveals amount of spending on restoration of liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan’s government has already spent more than $4 billion to restore the liberated territories, the Azerbaijani Minister of Finance, co-chair of the intergovernmental commission Samir Sharifov said at the 7th meeting of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia held in Baku on December 19, Trend reports.

"We highly appreciate that Saudi Arabia doesn’t establish diplomatic relations with Armenia for its policy of aggression against Azerbaijan, and we are grateful to the friendly country for its principled position. Yesterday, a delegation from Saudi Arabia visited Zangilan. During the visit, the guests got acquainted with the atrocities committed by Armenian occupiers on our lands," Sharifov noted.

He stressed that this year the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia is marked.

Currently, relations between the two countries are developing on the basis of a solid political foundation, added the minister.