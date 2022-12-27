Austrian company opens its representative office in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan's State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has registered the LUKOIL Technology Services GmbH, Trend reports via the service.

The company is a subsidiary of the Austrian LUKOIL Technology Services GmbH company.

The official representative of the company is a Russian citizen Emin Aghayev.

LUKOIL Technology Services GmbH — the affiliated company of LLC LUKOIL-INFORM, was registered in February 2005, in Vienna, Austria. The company carries out the activity on information-technological service in foreign enterprises of the vertically-integrated LUKOIL oil company.