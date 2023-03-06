Azerbaijan announces number of ongoing transport projects in liberated areas

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, March 6. The construction of 18 transport projects with a total length of about 2,200 kilometers rapidly continues, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Rahman Hummatov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Hummatov, the projects include the construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway and the Horadiz-Aghband railway.

In addition, it’s planned to start construction of a TV tower in Shusha city in the near future.

"To date, broadcasting of 11 TV and seven radio channels has been ensured in Shusha and nearby territories," he said.

Hummatov said that 203 stations are providing mobile communication in Karabakh.

Previously, the official said that the construction of a runway and a terminal at Azerbaijan's Lachin Airport has been completed by 37 percent.

He also added that 77 subscribers are connected to broadband internet, and 86 households - to the internet in the village of Aghali, Zangilan district.