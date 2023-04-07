Volume of Kazakh oil to be transported via BTC disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. This month, 125,000 tons of Kazakhstan's oil is planned to be transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"With Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Trade and Integration, we discussed our contributions to the strengthening of strategic relations between our countries and the deepening of mutual cooperation through the Intergovernmental Commission and new opportunities for cooperation," he added.

The 19th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission has kicked off in Baku.

The Co-Chairs of the Commission are Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov from the Azerbaijani side and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin from the Kazakh side.

As part of the meeting, discussions will be held on cooperation in a wide range of areas, including energy, trade, transport, and logistics partnerships, as well as agriculture.

In conclusion, the signing of a joint protocol is expected.