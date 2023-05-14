Negotiations are underway to introduce artificial intelligence into Azerbaijani tax system

SHAMAKHI, Azerbaijan, May 14. Negotiations are underway to introduce artificial intelligence into the tax system, Head of the Department of the Training Center of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Imran Garayev said at the training for media representatives organized by the State Tax Service, Trend reports.

"Negotiations are underway in order to ensure the quality and increase the security of electronic services in the tax system," he said.

Garayev noted that issues related to the introduction of artificial intelligence, the use of electronic audit, strengthening internal and public control are among the priorities of the State Tax Service.