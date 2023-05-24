Azerbaijan allocates about $83M for design, construction of new residential complexes in liberated territories in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. As many as 82.8 million manat ($48.7 million) were allocated for the design and construction of new residential complexes in the liberated territories [after the Second Karabakh War] of Azerbaijan in 2022, Trend reports.

This is stated in the "On the execution of the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022" draft law.

Moreover, 30.3 million manat ($17.8 million) were given to improve the drinking water supply of the territories, and 115.7 million manat ($68 million) were allocated for reclamation works.

A total of 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion) were set aside from the state budget for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of Azerbaijani liberated territories.