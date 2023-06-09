Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreement on simplification of transit customs procedures within framework of BTK railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has ratified the agreement on the simplification of transit customs procedures within the framework of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway, Trend reports.

A draft law on approval of the "Agreement on the exchange of preliminary information between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Government of Georgia and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye to simplify transit customs procedures within the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project" was discussed at today's session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

The document was put to the vote and adopted after discussion.