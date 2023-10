Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 97.4355 manat, or $57.31 (1.38 percent), Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 126.3117 manat, or $74.3 (3.98 percent) and amounted to 3,297.2741 manat ($1,939.57) compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold October 9 3,146.343 manat ($1,850) October 16 3,263.983 manat ($1,919.99) October 10 3163,326 manat ($1,860) October 17 3,254.769 manat ($1,860.76) October 11 3161,643 manat ($1,823.59) October 18 3,294.719 manat ($1,938.07) October 12 3,107.1 manat ($1,827.71) October 19 3,311.481 manat ($1,947.93) October 13 3,189.7695 manat ($1,876.33) October 20 3,361.4185 manat ($1,876.29) Average weekly 3,170.9624 manat ($1,865.27) Average weekly 3,297.2741 manat ($1,939.57)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.3601 manat, or 0.21 cents (0.93 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 38.7739 manat ($22.81), which is 4.11 percent, or 1.5313 manat (90 cents) more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver October 9 37.0745 manat ($21.81) October 16 38.5759 manat ($21.81) October 10 36.958 manat ($21.05) October 17 36.9 manat ($21.71) October 11 37.1399 manat ($21.85) October 18 37.1 manat ($21.82) October 12 37.6542 manat ($22.15) October 19 37.6 manat ($22.12) October 13 37.3864 manat ($21.99) October 20 38.936 manat ($21.94) Average weekly 37.2426 manat ($21.91) Average weekly 38.7739 manat ($22.81)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 11.9425 manat ($7.02), or 0.79 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 8.6785 manat or $5.1 (0.58 percent) to 1,516.1722 manat ($891.87) compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum October 9 1,508.835 manat ($887.55) October 16 1,504.0325 manat ($884.72) October 10 1,517.93 manat ($892.9) October 17 1,517.1225 manat ($892.42) October 11 1,508.818 manat ($887.54) October 18 1,538.8825 manat ($887.53) October 12 1,523.5485 manat ($896.2) October 19 1,504.8485 manat ($885.2) October 13 1,478.337 manat ($869.61) October 20 1,515.975 manat ($891.75) Average weekly 1,507.4937 manat ($876.76) Average weekly 1,516.1722 manat ($891.87)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 65.331 manat ($38.43), or 3.32 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 2.13 percent, or 42.1464 manat ($24.79) compared to the last week, amounting to 1,935.2341 manat ($1,138.37).