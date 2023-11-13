Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan tapers off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 10.2 percent from January through October 2023, year-on-year, Trend reports.

The consumer price index was 10.9 percent at the end of September.

The data from the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows that prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 11.4 percent over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 9.5 percent and paid services to the population by 9.1 percent.

In addition, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 0.4 percent in October 2023 compared to the previous month and by 3.9 percent year-on-year.

October 2023 against September 2023 (percent) October 2023 against October 2022 (percent) 10M2023 against 10M2022 (percent) Total products and services 100.4 103.9 110.2 Consumables 100.8 103.1 111.4 Food 100.9 103 111.7 Alcoholic beverages 100.1 101.9 103.6 Tobacco products 100 105.6 104.8 Non-food products 100.1 104.7 109.5 Paid services 100 104.5 109.1

In general, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 13.9 percent in 2022 year-on-year. Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 19.5 percent over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 8.6 percent and paid services to the population by 10.4 percent.

The consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by one percent compared to the previous month and by 14.4 percent in December 2022 year-on-year.

