Projected cargo transshipment volume at Baku port by end of year announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Volume of cargo transshipment at Azerbaijan's Baku International Sea Trade Port, according to forecasts, will exceed 7 million tons by the end of this year, Head of Strategic Planning and Development Department of Baku International Sea Trade Port Khudayar Hasanli said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the event "International Transport and Logistics Corridor: development impulses from Zangilan".

According to him, this figure was 6.3 million tons in 2022.

"Currently, 90 percent of cargo transshipment in Baku Port is transit cargo," Hasanli said.

He stressed that Baku Port is expanding and the annual volume of cargo handling is planned to reach 25 million tons.

The cargo handling capacity of Baku Port is 15 million tons within the framework of Phase 1, including 100,000 TEU containers. Every year the cargo turnover of the port, located at the intersection of the international East-West and North-South transport corridors, increases.

