Azerbaijan to launch construction work for Zangezur corridor after new checkpoint design

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Construction work will be launched after designing a new checkpoint in Azerbaijan's Agbhand settlement (Zangezur corridor), Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the country Shahin Baghirov told reporters, Trend reports.

He said that design work is underway for a new border crossing point in Aghband as part of efforts to improve the operations of customs services along the Zangazur corridor.

"The Azerbaijani government is actively working to commission and develop the Zangezur corridor. As the customs service, we are also involved in the process. Work is being carried out in relation to border crossing points, too," the official emphasized.

Proposed by the Azerbaijani side, the Zangezur corridor aims to establish a transportation link between Azerbaijan's mainland and its exclave, Nakhchivan, passing through Armenian territory. This corridor emerged as part of the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war.

One point of the agreement outlined Armenia's commitment to ensuring the security of transport connections to Nakhchivan, facilitating the unrestricted movement of people, vehicles, and goods in both directions.

