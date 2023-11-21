Azerbaijan and OECD sign convention on taxation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have signed a convention in the field of taxation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.

"During our meeting with members from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, we confirmed our commitment to international tax cooperation by signing the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting. This convention, backed by more than 100 countries, demonstrates our commitment to global efforts to combat tax evasion. We also had discussions about the future prospects of bilateral cooperation and prospective areas for collaboration," he said.

The OECD collaborates with governments and citizens to develop evidence-based worldwide standards and solutions to a variety of social, economic, and environmental issues.

