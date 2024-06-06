Uzbekistan to establish trade rep office in Türkiye's Istanbul

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 6. Uzbekistan is set to establish its trade representation office in Istanbul, Türkiye, Trend reports.

The agreement was reached at the meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

The leaders hailed the current peak in bilateral cooperation, as intense exchanges and contacts persist across all levels. They noted the rise in trade volumes and investment indicators, with a surge in joint ventures and flights between the nations.

Preceding the visit of President Mirziyoyev to Türkiye's capital, a highly successful business forum was convened, resulting in a robust portfolio of new ventures spanning industries such as green energy, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

The governments have set ambitious targets, aiming to elevate trade turnover to $5 billion, with plans to expand product offerings under the Preferential Trade Agreement.

Later, at the third meeting of the Uzbek-Turkish high-level council, the two presidents tasked their governments with approving a joint roadmap for the implementation of the decisions made.