Shell Helix Ultra sets new standard in engine power and efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Shell Helix Ultra, the premium motor oil known for its world-class performance, has raised the bar with the release of its latest products, designed to deliver even greater engine power retention and protection for modern high-performance engines, Trend reports.

Meeting the advanced 2025 API SQ Standard, Shell Helix Ultra now offers superior protection against Low-Speed Pre-Ignition (LSPI) and the increased pressures and temperatures found in Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection (TGDI) engines.

The new formula promises up to a 1.8% increase in engine power, a 3.4% improvement in engine responsiveness, and up to 4% better fuel efficiency. Shell Helix Ultra’s exclusive PurePlus Technology, which creates a 99.5% pure base oil from natural gas, plays a crucial role in delivering these benefits, ensuring that drivers can enjoy optimal engine performance for longer, even under demanding conditions.

Jason Wong, Global Executive Vice President of Shell Lubricants, shared, “Shell Helix Ultra is the #1 brand in the passenger car lubricants market globally. With these new products, we’re not only meeting the industry’s latest standards but surpassing them to give drivers the ultimate performance.”

Starting March 31, 2025, Shell Helix Ultra will be available for global sales, enabling drivers around the world to unlock the full potential of their high-performance engines. This milestone further cements Shell’s long-standing relationship with Ferrari, as Shell Helix Ultra remains Ferrari’s oil of choice, both on and off the track. Together, Shell and Ferrari continue to push the limits of engine technology, ensuring the highest level of protection and performance for drivers worldwide.