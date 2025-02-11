Azerbaijan's Central Bank shares strategies to ensure digital manat security (Exclusive)

The CBA pointed out that a standalone security framework will be put in place to tackle DDoS attacks and other cyber threats head-on.

"Financial security systems will be established to protect users' digital wallets and compensate for potential losses due to cyberattacks.

Effective defense mechanisms against cyberattacks and fraud in the implementation of digital currencies are one of the main priorities. All these measures will be carried out following modern cybersecurity standards, with the participation of international experts," the CBA added.

