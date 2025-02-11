Azerbaijan's Central Bank shares strategies to ensure digital manat security (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has outlined several strategies to ensure the security of the digital manat, the CBA told Trend.
"A primary strategy for safeguarding the digital manat is to secure all transactions using modern encryption techniques. Furthermore, two-step and multi-step authentication, biometric verification, and electronic signature technologies will be utilized. Real-time monitoring and control systems will be established to guarantee the security of financial transactions. Advanced technology solutions will be utilized to anticipate potential dangers and mitigate them promptly," the CBA said.