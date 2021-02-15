New recreation area to be built in capital of Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15

A new recreation area will be built in the north of the capital of Turkmenistan – Ashgabat - from 2021 through 2024, Trend reports with reference to Business Turkmenistan information portal.

The Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan will hold a tender to select contractors for the construction of relevant facilities and buildings, the report says.

According to the plan, the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan should also develop a master plan for the recreation area within 3 months.

The recreation area will be located on the shore of Altyn köl lake.

Earlier, the opening ceremony of the complex of leisure infrastructure facilities on the shore of the lake, located in the north of Ashgabat, was held.

All conditions for recreation, duly organized regular public transport, the work of the enterprises of trade, public catering, health centers, and sports grounds, strictly complied with sanitary requirements should be organized there, the report said earlier.

At the same time, in the future, other departments will also join this project, as it was during the formation of Turkmenistan's Avaza National Tourist Zone.

