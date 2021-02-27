Issuance of construction permissions in Georgia down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 9,564 permissions on construction of buildings were issued in Georgia in 2020, which is 11 percent less compared to 2019, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

According to Geostat, permissions on construction were issued for 5.20 million square meters - 30.9 percent less compared to 2019.

As reported, 77 percent of the total permits have been issued in 4 regions of the country, namely: 53.5 percent - Tbilisi, 9.6 percent - Kvemo Kartli region, 7 percent - Mtskheta-Mtianeti region and 6.9 percent - Imereti region.

According to Geostat, in 2020, permissions were issued for the construction of multifunctional residential complexes, hotels, trade facilities, industrial enterprises, agricultural objects and other buildings.

The relatively large share of the permissions granted hold the multifunctional residential complexes. More than half of the total completed construction accounted for 4 regions of the country: 27.8 percent - Tbilisi, 14.6 percent - Kakheti region, 10.1 - in Kvemo Kartli region, 9.5 percent - Imereti region.

In total, 2,134 objects (14.9 percent less compared to the previous year ) of 1.69 million square meters (33.5 percent less compared to the previous year) were completed in 2020.

