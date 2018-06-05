Azerbaijan's trade with EU exceeds $5B in 5 months of 2018 (UPDATE)

5 June 2018 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version published at 11:59)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the European Union continues to grow every year, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Safar Mehdiyev said June 5 during his speech at the 4th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum.

He noted that an increase is observed in both export and import operations between Azerbaijan and the EU this year.

"Over the past five months of 2018, the trade turnover between the EU and Azerbaijan exceeded $5 billion. At the same time, exports to the EU increased by 5 percent compared to the same period last year, amounting to $3.7 billion, and imports rose by 41 percent, amounting to $936 million," Mehdiyev said.

Last year, Azerbaijan's trade with the EU amounted to $9.4 billion, an increase of 51.6 percent, compared to the figure at the end of 2016. Azerbaijan's exports to the EU amounted to $7.45 billion, and imports to $1.94 billion in the reporting period.

The main trading partner of Azerbaijan among the EU countries in 2017 was Italy, which accounted for more than half of trade with the EU countries ($4.7 billion).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Mammadyarov talks preventing Armenian firms from using fake trademarks via WIPO system
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:00
Azerbaijan to set rules for sale of optical and sun glasses
Society 19:13
Azerbaijani FM receives newly-appointed Bulgarian envoy
Politics 19:01
President Aliyev issues funds to improve living conditions of Goranboy's population
Politics 18:36
Azerbaijan, EU mull mutual recognition of e-signature
ICT 18:06
Azerbaijan neutralizes border violator who put up armed resistance
Politics 18:04
Baku Port opens tender for inspection of railway bridges
Tenders 17:37
Deputy economy minister: Reforms realized in Azerbaijan show real results
Economy news 17:35
Azerbaijan keen on expanding agricultural exports to Europe
Economy news 17:35
Azerbaijan's state communications operator drafts strategy to expand LTE network coverage in regions
ICT 17:34
OSCE reacts to Armenian side's statement on behalf of organization
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:29
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev views Defense Ministry’s military campus (PHOTO)
Politics 17:29
Founder of Islamic economy: Mammadhasan Meybullayev-70 (PHOTO)
Society 17:16
European experts to mull digitalization, new drivers of insurance growth in Baku
Economy news 17:01
Azerbaijan's state communications operator ready to support private Internet providers
ICT 17:00
Azerbaijani media outlets send appeal to Russian Foreign Ministry
Politics 16:59
Azerbaijan plans to speed up passenger, cargo inspection on border with Georgia
Economy news 16:58
Azerbaijan, WIPO ink MoU (PHOTO)
Politics 16:35