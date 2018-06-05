Azerbaijan's trade with EU exceeds $5B in 5 months of 2018 (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published at 11:59)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the European Union continues to grow every year, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Safar Mehdiyev said June 5 during his speech at the 4th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum.

He noted that an increase is observed in both export and import operations between Azerbaijan and the EU this year.

"Over the past five months of 2018, the trade turnover between the EU and Azerbaijan exceeded $5 billion. At the same time, exports to the EU increased by 5 percent compared to the same period last year, amounting to $3.7 billion, and imports rose by 41 percent, amounting to $936 million," Mehdiyev said.

Last year, Azerbaijan's trade with the EU amounted to $9.4 billion, an increase of 51.6 percent, compared to the figure at the end of 2016. Azerbaijan's exports to the EU amounted to $7.45 billion, and imports to $1.94 billion in the reporting period.

The main trading partner of Azerbaijan among the EU countries in 2017 was Italy, which accounted for more than half of trade with the EU countries ($4.7 billion).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news