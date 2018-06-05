Azerbaijan keen on expanding agricultural exports to Europe

5 June 2018 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan is aimed at expanding agricultural exports to the European Union (EU) countries, Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov said at the 4th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku on June 5.

He noted that despite the large trade turnover volume between Azerbaijan and the EU countries, only a small proportion of agricultural products accounts for it.

"Last year, Azerbaijan exported products for $7.4 billion to the EU and imported products worth $1.9 billion. However, the trade turnover of agricultural products is at a very low level. Increasing this indicator is our strategic goal," Karimov said.

The minister noted that the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan increased by 4.2 percent in 2017, and its share in the country's GDP hit 5.6 percent.

"In addition, agricultural exports increased by 39.8 percent in 2017," Karimov said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
President Aliyev issues funds to improve living conditions of Goranboy's population
Politics 18:36
Azerbaijan, EU mull mutual recognition of e-signature
ICT 18:06
Azerbaijan neutralizes border violator who put up armed resistance
Politics 18:04
Baku Port opens tender for inspection of railway bridges
Tenders 17:37
Deputy economy minister: Reforms realized in Azerbaijan show real results
Economy news 17:35
Azerbaijan's state communications operator drafts strategy to expand LTE network coverage in regions
ICT 17:34
OSCE reacts to Armenian side's statement on behalf of organization
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:29
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev views Defense Ministry’s military campus (PHOTO)
Politics 17:29
Founder of Islamic economy: Mammadhasan Meybullayev-70 (PHOTO)
Society 17:16
European experts to mull digitalization, new drivers of insurance growth in Baku
Economy news 17:01
Azerbaijan's state communications operator ready to support private Internet providers
ICT 17:00
Azerbaijani media outlets send appeal to Russian Foreign Ministry
Politics 16:59
Azerbaijan plans to speed up passenger, cargo inspection on border with Georgia
Economy news 16:58
Azerbaijan, WIPO ink MoU (PHOTO)
Politics 16:35
President Aliyev inaugurates Naftalan City Central Hospital (PHOTO)
Politics 16:31
Bakcell, ENGINET protect children from unwanted internet content
ICT 16:13
US ups more Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 15:59
President Aliyev arrives in Naftalan district
Politics 15:59