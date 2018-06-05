Azerbaijan keen on expanding agricultural exports to Europe

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan is aimed at expanding agricultural exports to the European Union (EU) countries, Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov said at the 4th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku on June 5.

He noted that despite the large trade turnover volume between Azerbaijan and the EU countries, only a small proportion of agricultural products accounts for it.

"Last year, Azerbaijan exported products for $7.4 billion to the EU and imported products worth $1.9 billion. However, the trade turnover of agricultural products is at a very low level. Increasing this indicator is our strategic goal," Karimov said.

The minister noted that the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan increased by 4.2 percent in 2017, and its share in the country's GDP hit 5.6 percent.

"In addition, agricultural exports increased by 39.8 percent in 2017," Karimov said.

