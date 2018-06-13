Seminar for journalists on customs challenges starts in Baku (PHOTO)

13 June 2018 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

A seminar for journalists on "Azerbaijani Customs – Today’s and Tomorrow's Challenges" started in Baku June 13.

Speaking at the opening of the seminar, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev noted that favorable changes occur in the field of customs in recent years, and the renewal of infrastructure, implementation of reforms, transition to electronic services, and implementation of measures for increasing transparency at the customs authorities can be cited as examples.

Mehdiyev also spoke about the history of customs in Azerbaijan and the role of media in covering the activities of customs authorities, and stressed the importance of cooperation between customs and the press.

Story still developing

